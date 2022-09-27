GSA Seeks Public Comment on Proposed Identity Proofing Study

The General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Services has issued a notice of request for comments regarding its study of equality in the use of remote identity proofing technology.

TTS aims to determine the technological factors that hinder equitable public access to services such as facial verification applications, according to the agency’s notice posted in Federal Register.

The public comment solicitation is required in order for the agency to get clearance from the Office of Management and Budget to conduct research on biometric and non-biometric checks on participants from different demographic backgrounds.

For its study, TTS will examine demographic data such as race, gender and age along with personally identified information, including participants’ state ID Card pictures, to help GSA understand how they impact the performance of remote identity-proofing systems.

The deadline for submitting comments is on Nov. 21.