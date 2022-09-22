GovCon Expert David Egts Joins MuleSoft as First Public Sector Field CTO

David Egts , a key member of Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Expert program, announced on Monday via LinkedIn that the more than 30-year technical and digital government veteran has joined MuleSoft as the company’s first-ever Field CTO for its Public Sector business.

In his new position with the company, GovCon Expert David Egts will act as the executive-level connective tissue between MuleSoft and the top public sector decision makers and influencers across the globe.

Most recently, Egts concluded his nearly 16-year tenure with Red Hat and most recently was the company’s chief technologist as well as the senior director of its Public Sector business in North America. With MuleSoft, he’ll continue to draw from his extensive experience assisting federal agencies to accelerate their digital government efforts and improve service delivery.

In addition, David Egts will be responsible for communicating the corporate direction and product roadmap to public sector business and technology leaders. He will also have great influence over the company’s corporate and product strategy through industry expertise and synthesized field input.

GovCon Expert David Egts spoke with GovCon Wire for an Executive Spotlight interview back in June regarding the ways that federal agencies can improve their development processes to deliver better citizen experiences faster, including a greater focus on automation and reducing the amount of “sludge” that both IT professionals have to go through for government services.

“Sludge is all those little things that add up and impede the user experience and organizational efficiency…All that sludge mucks up the works internally,” Egts explained during the Executive Spotlight interview.

“Teams spend considerable amounts of time manually managing and keeping track of all the processes and tools, which prevents them from focusing on the users and improving their experience. And users suffer because they have to go through all these unnecessary steps on the front end,” he continued.

About MuleSoft

MuleSoft, a Salesforce company, is the top provider of the world’s #1 trusted integration and API platform, empowers any company to quickly unlock and integrate their apps and data to create seamless experiences, faster.