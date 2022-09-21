Consultancy Founder Gabe Klein to Head Joint Energy & Transportation Office

Gabe Klein, co-founder of urban change management consulting firm CityFi, has been appointed executive director of a newly formed coordinating organization between the departments of Energy and Transportation, effective Sept. 26.

He will lead efforts at the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation to help the U.S. government deploy a $7.5 billion fund for electric vehicle charging systems nationwide under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, DOE said Tuesday.

Under his leadership, the office will aim to help states and localities invest in passenger, heavy-duty and transit vehicles to support the Biden administration’s initiative to ensure underserved communities receive at least 40 percent of gains from climate and clean energy investments by the federal government.

“I will seize the opportunity to steward a critical shift in our transportation economy from fossil fuels to clean, electric energy systems, as there has never been a more important mission in our recent history than solving the climate crisis,” Klein said.

Klein previously served as DOT commissioner in Chicago from 2009 to 2011 and director in Washington, D.C., from May 2011 to December 2013.

He helped the Biden-Harris transition team to develop an all-of-government strategy for fleet electrification.