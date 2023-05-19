DOE-DOT Joint Office Unveils $51M Funding Opportunity to Advance Transportation Electrification

The Joint Office of Energy and Transportation has launched a $51 million grant program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to advance the electrification of the U.S. transportation sector and stimulate private sector investments in sustainable transportation.

The Ride and Drive Electric program will provide funding to validate and test charging equipment, advance business models for electrification and shared mobility and create job opportunities and training resources for underserved communities, the Department of Energy said Thursday.

“Rapidly modernizing and electrifying key parts of our transportation sector is how we’ll meet consumer needs and achieve widespread electrification,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Pete Buttigieg, secretary of the Department of Transformation, said the funding opportunity will help ensure that the public has access to the benefits of transport electrification.

The Joint Office also funded DOE’s Idaho National Laboratory to lead the newly launched National Charging Experience Consortium, which brings together a cross-industry group of companies and organizations to enhance electric vehicle charging experience across the U.S.