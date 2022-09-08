Doc McConnell Named Director of CISA’s Federal Enterprise Improvement Team

Doc McConnell, a cybersecurity professional with combined experience in the federal government and private sector, has been named director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Federal Enterprise Improvement Team (FEIT).

In a LinkedIn post, McConnel said he took on the role in August almost a year after he initially joined the team of advisers tasked with helping individual agencies boost their network defenses.

Prior to joining CISA, McConnell served as a senior adviser for cybersecurity policy at the Office of Management and Budget where he specialized in information technology and cybersecurity workforce development, supply chain risk management and policymaking.

He also worked at the Office of Personnel Management as special assistant to the chief information officer. His industry career included consultant roles at Deloitte and Boyd Caton Group.