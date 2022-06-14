CISA Deploying ‘FEIT’ Advisors to Help Agencies Strengthen Cybersecurity

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has named new advisors who will work at individual agencies to enhance the shared cybersecurity service model and specific network defenses, Federal News Network reported Monday.

The Federal Enterprise Improvement Team will be responsible for helping agencies know more about their security programs, environment and infrastructure to strengthen their cybersecurity, according to Eric Goldstein, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA.

“With these new FEIT teams, we now are hiring personnel who can actually work with individual agencies based upon their unique maturity and characteristics to identify gaps, develop improvement plans and really be with them on their entire journey to improvement,” he added.

The advisors, through its Cybersecurity Shared Services Office, will also support CISA’s development of tools and services. The agency is funding FEIT using the $650 million in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021