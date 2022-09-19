DHS Announces $1B Cybersecurity Grant Program for State, Local Governments

The Department of Homeland Security has unveiled a four-year cybersecurity grant program that will provide $1 billion in funding to help state, local and territorial governments protect their information systems against cyberthreats.

The program, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is aimed at supporting efforts to identify key vulnerabilities, implement mitigation measures and develop a cyber workforce for the 21st century, DHS said Friday.

DHS has released a notice of funding opportunity, providing a 60-day period for STL governments to apply for grants to fund their current or new cybersecurity programs.

About $185 million of the funding will be made available for fiscal year 2022 and a separate funding opportunity for tribal communities will be released later in the fall.

Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of DHS and a previous Wash100 Award winner, has identified cyberattacks as one of the top threats to homeland security.

“In response, we continue to strengthen our nation’s cybersecurity, including by resourcing state and local communities to build and enhance their cyber defenses,” Mayorkas added.

Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient, encourages eligible entities to apply for grant funds to defend the U.S. critical infrastructure and communities from cyberthreats.