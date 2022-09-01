Deltek CEO Mike Corkery Named to 2022 Virginia Business Power 500 List

Deltek announced on Wednesday that its CEO Mike Corkery , two-time Wash100 Award winner, has been named to the Virginia 500 The 2022 Power List in recognition of his status as one of the most powerful and influential leaders in the Federal Contractors & Technology category.

“Congratulations to all of the leaders in our community who were included on this year’s list,” he said. “It’s an honor to be recognized alongside many of Deltek’s customers and partners, as well as the other accomplished firms and executives in Virginia.”

As president and CEO of Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses has more than doubled its size and serves more than 30,000 customers across over 80 countries across the globe.

Corkery also leads a global team of roughly 3,000 people toward the company’s mission of delivering superior enterprise software, information solutions and consulting services.

“I am are very proud of Deltek’s continued growth and ability to hire and retain top talent that helps make our company such a great place to work,” Mike Corkery explained.

The Virginia 500 Award honors the most powerful and influential leaders across 20 major sectors ranging from real estate and manufacturing to higher education and government. This is the third annual edition of the Virginia 500 Power List to be published by Virginia Business Magazine.

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration.