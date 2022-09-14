Cybersecurity Advisory Panel Offers Recommendations to CISA Director Jen Easterly

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency hosted the fourth meeting of its advisory panel on Tuesday and committee members offered updates and recommendations to Jen Easterly, director of CISA and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, to help strengthen the country’s cybersecurity posture.

Some of the recommendations offered by the subpanels of CISA’s Cybersecurity Advisory Committee are identifying additional approaches to promote the agency’s multifactor authentication campaign and working with the FBI and other agencies within the Intelligence Community to prioritize election officials’ information needs about foreign disinformation, CISA said Tuesday.

The subcommittees also recommended that CISA launch a “311” campaign to provide an emergency hotline in the event of a cyberattack, improve national risk management and share with the courts information on foreign disinformation attacks and hacking.

“I was especially pleased to receive recommendations from our subcommittees specializing in protecting election infrastructure from the threat of foreign malign disinformation and from our experts on building resilience and reducing systemic risk,” said Easterly.

“The insight from these recommendations, and the thoughts of the full committee, promise to make CISA the cyber defense agency this nation deserves,” she added.