Cyberspace Solarium Commission Report: At Least 30% of 2020 Recommendations Reach Full Implementation

The Cyberspace Solarium Commission listed 82 policy recommendations in March 2020 to implement a layered cyber deterrence strategy and transform how the U.S. government responds to cyberthreats and of these recommendations, 30.5 percent are now fully implemented.

CSC said in its 56-page report that 28 percent of its recommendations are nearing implementation and nearly 27 percent are on track to implementation.

According to the report, at least 2 percent of the commission’s recommendations are facing significant barriers to implementation and over 12 percent have been tagged as “progress limited” when it comes to implementation.

The commission’s 82 recommendations are organized into six pillars: reform the U.S. government’s structure organization for cyberspace; strengthen norms and nonmilitary tools; promote national resilience; reshape the cyber ecosystem; operationalize cybersecurity collaboration with the private sector; and preserve and employ the military instrument of national power.

CSC noted several improvements in the country’s cybersecurity in the past two years, including the passage of the Cyber Incident Reporting Act, the appointment of a national cyber director at the White House to oversee cyber strategy and policy implementation and the formation of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The report cited increased funding for federal cybersecurity initiatives, such as increasing CISA’s budget by over 25 percent to $2.59 billion in appropriations for fiscal year 2022.

The document also highlighted the transition to the CSC 2.0 project, which will continue to monitor and assess the implementation of the commission’s recommendations.