CSC 2.0 Report Calls for Designation of Space Systems as Critical Infrastructure Sector

The CSC 2.0 project, the successor to the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, has released a report concluding that space systems should be designated as a U.S. critical infrastructure sector to address gaps and demonstrate that the U.S. considers space security and resilience as a top priority.

The report offers six recommendations for the executive branch and these include designating NASA as the sector risk management agency for the space systems sector, strengthening international norms and standards and integrating the National Space Council into the governance of the sector, CSC 2.0 said Friday.

The project calls on Congress to provide NASA the resources to carry out its mission and direct the Congressional Research Service to conduct a legislative review.

For industry, the document recommends the establishment of a coordinating council focused on the sector and advancement of efforts that leverage the existing work of information sharing and analysis centers.

The CSC 2.0 report urges industry and government to form a co-led risk management enterprise while advancing the implementation of cybersecurity best practices and improving U.S. resilience by adding space assets positioned outside of traditional operational areas.