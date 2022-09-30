Chief Diversity Officers Executive Council Holds Inaugural Meeting; Kiran Ahuja Quoted

A new council launched by the Office of Personnel Management held its first interagency meeting on Thursday to help implement a national diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility strategy across the federal government.

“The inaugural meeting of the Chief Diversity Officers Executive Council marks a major milestone in this Administration’s work to build and model a federal workforce that draws from the full diversity of the American people,” OPM Director Kiran Ahuja said in a statement published Thursday.

CDOEC will work with member agencies and other stakeholders on DEIA programs and policies and assist with establishing strategies, metrics and benchmarks for DEIA standards and accountability for implementation across the federal government, among other responsibilities.

CDOEC’s leadership team is chaired by Ahuja and includes Jason Miller, deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget, and Charlotte Burrows, chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, as vice chairs.

Janice Underwood, director of OPM’s office of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, will staff the new council and serve as the governmentwide chief diversity officer.