5 Consortia Secure DoD Cooperative Agreements to Foster STEM Education; Heidi Shyu Quoted

The Department of Defense has issued five cooperative agreement awards for academic organizations to elevate science, technology, engineering and math education at two-year institutions and community colleges.

Five consortia could receive up to $11 million each over a six-year period as part of the National Defense Education Program, DOD said Thursday.

DOD intends to grant $5 million to cover the base performance period of three years and may exercise options valued at $2 million annually over three years.

Awardees will aim to produce more certified graduates of training programs focused on DOD-critical technology areas and transition more 2YI/CC programs to four-year college degrees in STEM.

The cooperative agreement is giving special attention to veterans, their spouses and underserved and underrepresented populations, DOD noted.

“Two-year institutions and community colleges play a key role in educating, training, and transitioning students onto a path to a STEM career,” said Heidi Shyu, undersecretary of defense for research and engineering.

Shyu, a two-time recipient of the Wash100 Award, added that these education investments are instrumental in “broadening the defense innovation base.”

The winning consortia are:

Denver Metro Engineering Consortium

Ohio TechNet Defense Industrial Base STEM Consortium

Pennsylvania-wide Community College Consortium for Enhancing STEM and Cybersecurity Education

The Military City USA Consortium

Inclusive Engineering Consortium 2to4