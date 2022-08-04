White House to Nominate Robert Harley Shriver as OPM Deputy Director

Robert Harley Shriver, an experienced government official, will be nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as deputy director of the Office of Personnel Management, where he serves as associate director for employee services.

The White House said Wednesday Shriver manages the workforce policy team of OPM in his current role and he previously worked as deputy general counsel for policy at the same agency during the Obama-Biden administration.

Earlier, the government official was the assistant director for national healthcare operations at OPM, responsible for driving the execution of the Multi-State Plan program as part of the Affordable Care Act.

His career also includes time with IdeaCrew serving as business development director and DC Health Benefit Exchange as director of marketplace innovation, policy and operations and interim chief information officer.