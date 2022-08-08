Tony Corbi Succeeds Bob Stalick as New CEO of Acuity International

Acuity International has announced that Tony Corbi , the company’s current chief financial officer, has been named the new CEO in light of Robert “Bob” Stalick’s retirement back in July.

As a leading provider of process and technology-based medical, engineering, and mission services and solutions, Tony Corbi will continue to play a central role in the evolution of Acuity’s restructuring as a result of his expertise and leadership as the company moves into its next phase in the federal and commercial landscapes.

“I am confident that with our incredible team and valued client partnerships, we will be able to reach greater heights in the years to come,” Corbi explained.

Anthony “Tony” Corbi is a senior finance executive with more than 23 years of experience in financial management and accounting as well as a range of operational and finance roles at private-equity backed government contractors throughout his career.

Most recently, Corbi served as the CFO for Acuity International before his new appointment. In addition, he also served as the chief operating officer and CFO of Owl Cyber Defense and Tresys Technology . He also was the CFO and executive vice president of Finance for Internosis.

“The investments we have made in our products, services, and customer relationships over the past few years have created a great foundation and have opened up the growth potential in the business,” Corbi said.

After stepping down as CEO, Bob Stalick will remain with Acuity International as a special advisor for technology initiatives. Thomas Campbell, chairman of the Board of Directors for the company, explained how significant Stalick was in reshaping of Acuity International’s core business strategy through the acquisition and integration of several companies and cultures.

“He helped reshape the enterprise to successfully enable mission assurance for government and enterprise organizations globally and we are grateful for his leadership,” Campbell explained. “During these challenging times, I am pleased that Tony has agreed to step into the CEO role.”

About Acuity International

Acuity International is a leading provider of process and technology-based medical, engineering, and mission services and solutions to government and commercial clients. Acuity International enables critical missions for its global customers with the latest technology and repeatable processes.