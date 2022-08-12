Suzette Kent to Assist SkillStorm with Fostering Tech Talent on Advisory Board

Former U.S. Chief Information Officer Suzette Kent , a two-time recipient of the Wash100 Award , has been added to the advisory board of SkillStorm , a training and recruitment company for technology personnel.

Kent is expected to leverage her knowledge of the digital and technological needs of the government along with her time spent in the private sector to inform SkillStorm’s attempts to foster talent , the Jacksonville, Florida-headquartered company said Thursday.

In a statement, Kent explained that areas such as cybersecurity and data analytics are hurting for qualified workers, which she says impedes both government and commercial entities from maintaining a modernized technology infrastructure.

Kent added that she believes SkillStorm is working to break down barriers of access for technology training so as to prepare for a future workforce that is increasingly defined by this industry.

The newly appointed executive’s career spans senior-level finance roles at companies such as Accenture, where she was a partner; JPMorgan, where she was managing director; and Ernst & Young, where she held the role of principal in the financial services division.

In the latter position especially, Kent combined banking capabilities in payments, core banking, transaction banking and treasury management to facilitate strategic initiatives as well as evolve technological approaches for the firm.

She then served for two and half years as federal CIO, working out of the U.S. Office of Budget and Management within the executive branch. After her time as CIO, she has served in a number of advisory roles on the boards of companies like UiPath and Rubrik, in addition to joining the board of the Louisiana State University Foundation.

Most recently, in March, Kent was appointed as senior adviser to the national security technology practice of Beacon Global Strategies.

“Suzette’s distinguished track record as a technology and workforce leader will bring invaluable insight to our work with both government organizations and employers,” shared Justin Vianello, CEO of SkillStorm.