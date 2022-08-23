New R&D Hub to Help NTT DATA Develop Technologies for Customers; Eric Clark Quoted

Information technology services provider NTT DATA has opted to build a research and development hub in Plano, Texas principally to demonstrate and test its products for clients.

The North American Innovation Center will add to NTT DATA’s global network of technology study and implementation facilities , the company said Tuesday. There are currently six ICs established throughout the world and the new IC will be adjoined to NTT DATA’s Innovation Studio in Plano.

Eric Clark , chief digital and strategy officer at NTT DATA Services, shared that the new IC comes out of a drive to offer forward-thinking technology services to customers and is intended to accelerate “research, development and experimentation of advanced technologies into our program to drive rapid evolution and effective digital transformation strategies for our clients.”

The Innovation Center concept centers on the identification, genesis and concerted growth of evolving technological strategies. Team members working in the ICs prime these nascent tools in order to match the needs of businesses. The ICs are also built to assist with digital transformation processes and ease the burdens of technological advancement that befall many organizations.

With a wide scope that touches on a number of focus areas, the North American IC will concentrate on subject fields such as 5G, city planning and digital humans. The hub’s technological development will span the full lifecycle, from conception through proof of concept and full realization.

The IC’s Boston, Massachusetts staff is partnering with the MIT Media Lab, a prestigious academic and research outfit that plans to work closely with the new IC as a whole.

NTT DATA’s IC announcement follows the company’s March acquisition of the digital transformation-specializing company Vectorform. The North American IC’s work in digital transformation will likely compound with their portfolio-add of Vectorform.