NTT DATA Purchases Vectorform to Bolster Digital Application Capabilities; Wayne Busch Quoted

Information technology company NTT DATA has entered an agreement to buy Detroit, Michigan-based digital transformation provider Vectorform .

The acquisition is aimed to bolster NTT DATA’s digital application portfolio with its innovation and design, customer experience and product development offerings, the company said Tuesday.

“Vectorform’s multidisciplinary expertise brings a collaborative, thought-provoking and inspiring fusion of engineering and design that reimagines the end user experience,” said Wayne Busch , group president of NTT DATA Services’ Consulting and Digital Transformation Services.

Busch also shared that Vectorform’s unique strategy will be boosted via NTT DATA’s research and development endeavors and its worldwide footprint.

The addition of Vectorform to NTT DATA’s portfolio is a function of the latter company’s growing digital engineering and design arsenal, which added software development consulting firm Nexient last year and also recently welcomed Acorio and Hashmap.

Eric Clark , chief digital strategy and data officer at NTT DATA, remarked the acquisition is “part of our multi-year strategy to drive the next phase of our digital transformation in the market.”

Vectorform is a proprietary platform whose specialized team helps clients develop customized digital products and improve customer experience. The organization’s staff of 80 will immediately migrate to its new parent company’s consulting and digital transformation division.

“We’ll continue to be a strategic tip of the spear capability to help clients develop more intimate and valuable relationships with their customers,” assured Kurt Steckling , CEO and co-founder of Vectorform.

Steckling added that working under the NTT DATA umbrella will allow the company to reach new customers. These include those in the automotive, energy and manufacturing industries, with whom the two companies will collaborate to bring products like Internet of Things, immersive and smart technologies.

NTT DATA is currently working under a contract to provide digital transformation services to the Maryland Department of Health.