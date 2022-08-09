Makpar, NuAxis Innovations JV Secures $115M BPA Contract From Department of Labor; Raza Latif Quoted

MakNuAx , a joint venture between Makpar and NuAxis Innovations , has been awarded a $115 million contract from the Department of Labor (DoL) to provide enterprise service desk support services and continue the JV’s mission to help modernize the federal IT infrastructure by applying the discipline of customer experience.

“This award is a clear testament to the dedication and hard work of every NuAxis team member working for DOL. We are all eager to continue our work through the prism of CX and HCD as we develop solutions that impact DOL’s wide-ranging mission,” said NuAxis CEO Raza Latif .

In addition, Senior IT Manager Justin Torlone expressed his enthusiasm to work with NuAxis on these challenges as Makpar will also bring fresh innovation to the Department of Labor and continually attempt to lower costs while increasing its capabilities.

NTT Data will also support the project to continue NuAxis’ continued success, especially over the last seven years with the Department of Labor. NTT DATA’s trusted IT strategies and technology solutions have paved the way to modernization and IT transformation, leading to better efficiencies, heightened security, and measurable cost savings for more than 20 years.

“NuAxis has had the privilege of setting up the DOL ESD, evolving it and running it since 2014,” Raza Latif added. “I still remember where I was when we won this significant contract. It is absolutely thrilling to get the opportunity to continue supporting the DOL ESD.

About MakNuAx

MakNuAx is an SBA-approved joint venture between SBA mentor-protégé firms NuAxis and Makpar. We work together to offer Federal agencies full-spectrum services for IT modernization.

With over 30 years of combined experience in delivering the future of Federal IT, we combine a focus on customer experience with a passion for new and emerging technologies to deliver the exact solution to meet Federal agencies’ most pressing challenges today.