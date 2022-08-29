Labor Department Unveils Online Portal for Notification of Construction Contract Award

The Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has launched an online portal to streamline the process of notifying the department of construction contracts and subcontracts awards.

DOL said Friday the Notification of Construction Contract Award Portal will enable contracting officers, contractors and subcontractors to submit to OFCCP a notice within 10 days of the award of a federal construction contract or subcontract valued at more than $10,000.

In a previous announcement, DOL said contractors can submit a single file for information on contract value, estimated commencement and completion dates of a contract, contract awarding and receiving entity and contract places of performance.

“As the pace of federal investments in our nation’s infrastructure accelerates, we expect an increase in the number of contractors and projects under OFCCP’s jurisdiction. This tool will enable us to schedule and perform compliance reviews more efficiently and effectively,” said Jenny Yang, director of OFCCP.