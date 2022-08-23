Labor Department to Unveil Online Tool for Construction Contract Award Notifications

The Department of Labor’s office of federal contract compliance programs will launch on Friday, Aug. 26, an online portal meant to transform the way the agency receives notifications of awards of construction contracts and subcontracts.

DOL said the Notification of Construction Contract Award Portal will provide contractors and contracting personnel an electronic system to file with OFCCP a notice within 10 days of the issuance of a federal construction contract or subcontract valued at more than $10,000.

Vendors can use the portal to upload in bulk information on contract value, contract awarding entity, estimated commencement and completion dates of a contract and other key details of awarded construction contracts.

OFCCP expects the online platform to serve as a key source for submitting and tracking notifications of construction contract awards for evaluation by the agency.