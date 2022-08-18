Kathleen Hicks Observes AFRL Technology Projects During Wright-Patterson AFB Visit

Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary at the Department of Defense and a 2022 Wash100 Award, has visited Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio as part of her four-state tour to observe the advanced technology projects the U.S. military is undertaking to increase warfighting capabilities.

During her visit, Hicks received updates on counter-directed energy weapons development and iniatives of the Air Force Research Laboratory, the Department of Defense reported Wednesday.

She also learned about the Laser-Hardened Materials Evaluation Laboratory’s role as a comprehensive source for high-temperature characterization of existing and future materials.

The official was also briefed on other efforts to create national security capabilities at the installation including the AFRL’s partnerships with universities, large and small businesses, government agencies and venture capitalists.

Hicks also discussed with Air Force Gen. Duke Richardson, commander of Air Force Materiel Command, sustainment challenges and opportunities related to topics such as aircraft fleets, organic industrial base health and supply support.