ICF Earns Spot on $320M NIH Contract for Cancer Research Activities; Mark Lee Quoted

Consulting and digital services company ICF has secured a spot on a potential 10-year, $320 million contract award from the National Institutes of Health to conduct epidemiological and clinical operations activities for cancer research.

Under the multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, ICF will compete with four other organizations for research task orders assisting the National Cancer Institute’s Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said Monday.

Mark Lee , executive vice president and public sector lead at ICF, shared that the work will build on a long line of partnerships with the NIH carrying out epidemiological and clinical research spanning “statistical data management, digital modernization of data collection systems and more.”

“We are excited to bring all of these skills to support DCEG in meeting its mission—to discover the causes of cancer and inform future prevention,” Lee added.

The contract work will involve three primary focus areas: field preparation and study management; exposure assessment; and clinical services. ICF’s roster of health research and public health aficionados will collaborate with DCEG’s epidemiologists, geneticists and biostatisticians on the various projects that will be assigned.

ICF has reportedly worked with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for more than four decades, completing missions related to public health, epidemiology, survey research, genetics, biostatistics, clinical informatics and digital modernization, among others.

The latest NIH contract has a five-year base period, with the potential to expand to 10 years if all options are exercised. It was given to the company, as well as the four other awarded organizations, in the second quarter of 2022.

It follows ICF’s June win of a four and a half year, $30 million recompete contract from the Defense Health Agency, under which their team will conduct research and operational assistance for mental health research endeavors within the Department of Defense.