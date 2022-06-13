ICF to Conduct Mental Health Research Under DHA Contract; EVP Mark Lee Quoted

Consulting and digital services firm ICF has won a potential four and half year contract from the Defense Health Agency to perform research and operational assistance for mental health research endeavors.

Under the $30 million recompete contract, ICF’s team will apply their specialties in psychological health, data analytics, implementation science and Department of Defense activities to embolden the DHA’s Psychological Health Centers of Excellence, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said Monday.

“We are honored to continue this critical work of delivering increased readiness, better mental health and better mental healthcare at a lower cost to ensure DOD is equipped and ready,” shared Mark Lee , executive vice president and public sector lead at ICF.

Lee also said the work is aimed to directly impact U.S. veterans and their families.

Building on an over five-year history of working with the DHA’s PHCoE, ICF’s research efforts will work to strengthen the DOD’s mental health policies, keeping tabs on common threads and recurring conditions, while maintaining relevant summaries in the Military Health System’s database of potential health situations.

Additionally, ICF intends to enable the launch of new research ventures across the MHS. To do so, they will harness their arsenal of health-centered domain, scientific and technological strategies. The contract is rolled out with a seven-month base period and four one-year option periods.

The DHA contract comes on the heels of ICF’s May announcement of a series of contract wins from the Environmental Protection Agency, among others. Through these awards, ICF will offer advisory services surrounding climate resilience and decarbonization .