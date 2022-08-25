CISA Urges Critical Infrastructure Sectors to Prepare for Post-Quantum Cryptography Transition

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released a new insights report outlining the potential impacts of quantum computing systems on the 55 national critical functions that contribute to the U.S. national security.

The CISA Insight report provides actions that critical infrastructure and government network owners and operators could take before pursuing the capabilities of quantum computers, the agency said Wednesday.

CISA encourages that all critical infrastructure owners follow the guidance and the Post-Quantum Cryptography Roadmap to ensure a smooth transition to quantum computers.

The roadmap recommends that organizations conduct an inventory of their current cryptographic technologies, create acquisition policies related to post-quantum cryptography, and educate their workforce about the upcoming transition.

Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and a previous Wash100 Award winner, named the transition to post-quantum encryption a priority in his vision to achieve cybersecurity resilience.