CISA Launches Election Security Toolkit for State, Local Officials; Jen Easterly Quoted

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released a toolkit providing state and local officials with access to free services and tools designed to help them improve the cybersecurity and resilience of U.S. election infrastructure.

The Protecting U.S. Elections: A CISA Cybersecurity Toolkit was developed through CISA’s Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative to enable election officials to protect voting systems against ransomware, phishing and distributed denial-of-service attacks, the agency said Wednesday.

Election officials can also use the toolkit to assess cybersecurity risks using an Election Security Risk Profile Tool developed by CISA and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and find tools to protect voter information, email systems, websites and networks.

“Each day, state and local election officials confront threats to their infrastructure from foreign interference, nefarious actors, insider threats, and others. This is one more resource to help them in their ongoing efforts to ensure American elections remain secure and resilient,” said Jen Easterly, director of CISA and a 2022 Wash100 Award win.

CISA compiled the resources in collaboration with private and public sector organizations, including in the election community and JCDC alliance members.