CACI Pledges to Provide Resources, Education Assistance to Alabama Tech Magnet School; CEO John Mengucci Quoted

CACI has entered into an agreement to support a Huntsville, Alabama-based residential magnet high school that specializes in cyber technology and engineering training and preparation.

In conjunction with the Alabama School of Cyber Engineering and Technology Foundation, CACI has pledged to offer internships, mentorships and constructive input to curriculums, among other contributions, the Reston, Virginia-headquartered company said Friday.

John Mengucci , CEO and president of CACI, commented that the company’s involvement is intended to foster talent in the technology field, which he said is critically needed.

“As we grow our presence in Huntsville, I am confident that this partnership will provide students with cutting-edge technology and resources and will also build an invaluable talent pipeline for government and industry,” three-time Wash100 Award winner Mengucci continued.

Through the partnership, the CACI team has agreed to furnish interim teachers for certain courses and conduct career coaching for students. Additionally, they plan to initiate an ASCTE Speaker Series and provide professional development for the Huntsville school’s staff.

ASCTE is distinguished as the sole Alabama public high school with full-fledged advanced engineering and cyber technology programs. It was created in order to fill gaps and make up for deficiencies in national security personnel.

“We are thrilled and thankful for this investment into our students and community…CACI’s position as a technology and national security leader supports and aligns with ASCTE’s mission to produce graduates who will drive the innovation needed to secure tomorrow’s prosperity,” remarked Matt Massey , president of ASCTE.

The partnership announcement comes on the heels of CACI’s win of a $31.3 million U.S. Navy contract for the performance of naval force logistics services for the U.S. Fleet Forces Command earlier this week.