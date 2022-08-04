Biden Chooses Colleen Shogan for National Archivist Post

Colleen Shogan, a nearly 15-year federal service veteran and currently an executive at the White House Historical Association, has been nominated to serve as the U.S.’ archivist, the Biden administration announced Wednesday.

She would succeed David Ferriero, who retired from the National Archives and Records Administration in April after 12 years of leadership, if the Senate confirms her nomination.

Shogan serves as senior vice president and director of the David M. Rubenstein National Center for White House History at WHHA.

Prior to her current role, she held a decade-long career at the Library of Congress and took part in the 112th Congress Stennis Congressional Fellowship Program. The Boston College graduate also worked at the Senate as a policy staffer.

Before she joined the federal government, Shogan taught government and politics at George Mason University in an assistant professor role. Shogan holds a PhD in political science from Yale University.