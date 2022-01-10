10th US Archivist David Ferriero to Retire from Post at National Archives and Records Administration

David Ferriero , the tenth archivist of the United States, will retire in April 2022 after 12 years of service at the National Archives and Records Administration .

In a blog post on Thursday, Ferriero reflected on his accomplishments and achievements as an archivist while highlighting the persistent need for “thoughtful and deliberate progress and transformation” within the National Archives as the impetus for his departure.

“As I wrote to President Biden, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve my country once more, this time to lead the Executive Branch agency charged with ensuring that the American people can hold their government accountable and learn from the past by accessing the records of our country,” Ferriero wrote.

Ferriero was confirmed as the tenth archivist of the United States on Nov. 6, 2009. During his tenure, he spearheaded multiple initiatives aimed at agency transformation, broader public access and engagement, security enhancement and more robust partnerships with traditional and new stakeholders.

Celebrating NARA’s modernization efforts, Ferriero said, “We have become a leader in the government’s transition to a digital future, electronic records management, and the principles of Open Government.”

He notably served as archivist during a period of new facility openings under NARA’s administration, including the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas, Texas and the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Ferriero also led the transition of the National Archives locations in New York and Denver to new facilities.

Prior to his post as archivist, Ferriero served as the Andrew W. Mellon director of the New York Public Libraries, where he was responsible for integrating four research libraries and 87 branch libraries into a central user service, resulting in the NYPL being recognized as the largest public library system in the country.

Deputy Archivist Debra Steidel Wall will serve as acting archivist until Ferriero’s successor is nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the Senate.