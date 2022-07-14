Steve Cover Appointed Chief Technology Officer at CentralSquare Technologies; David Zolet Quoted

Career technology and software executive Steve Cover has joined the public sector-serving CentralSquare Technologies as its chief technology officer.

The Lake Mary, Florida-based company said Thursday that in his new role, Cover will identify ways to deliver product and customer value in agile software development through strategy.

Welcoming the new CTO, David Zolet , CEO of CentralSquare, commented that Cover arrives during a promising growth period for the company.

“Steve’s deep experience with designing and developing cutting-edge technology solutions will further drive innovation to solve our customers’ mission-critical challenges,” Zolet, who is a four-time Wash100 Award winner, added.

Cover will leverage nearly 30 years of career experience as CTO of CentralSquare. He has amassed significant experience in the technology industry, including 11 years as a development manager at Microsoft, senior vice president of information technology at UnitedHealth Group and vice president of technology at Horizon Software International.

Subsequently, Cover was executive vice president and principal consultant at LeadingAgile, where he led broad-scale development initiatives for clients such as an international IT business with more than 10,000 employees.

Before coming to CentralSquare, Cover occupied the position of vice president of human capital management engineering at Ultimate Kronos Group, where he was responsible for conceptualizing workflows for a large engineering company.

The executive’s specialties include establishing alignments between products and business strategy, performing agile transformation, administering software-as-a-service, designing software architecture and executing product modernization.

Comer’s appointment follows CentralSquare’s hire of three new members to its executive team in March, including Dara Brenner as chief product officer and Weston Helms as vice president of corporate development.