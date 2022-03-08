CentralSquare Names Dara Brenner, Weston Helms, Janet Haugen to Executive Team; CEO Dave Zolet Quoted

CentralSquare Technologies has announced the addition of three new members, Dara Brenner , Weston Helms and Janet Haugen , to its executive team.

Brenner will assume the role of chief product officer, Helms will be vice president of corporate development and Janet Haugen will become an independent member of the board of directors , the government technology company said Tuesday.

“As the business grows, we are making critical investments to improve public safety, streamline public administration processes, and fuel innovation for governments and communities across the nation,” said CentralSquare CEO Dave Zolet .

Zolet, who is a four-time recipient of the Wash100 Award also cited the new team members’ “extensive and specialized expertise in product leadership, growth strategy and investment strategy.”

Brenner will leverage her 25-year history in human relations, recruitment and business, during which he led teams dealing with modernization and technology efforts. She was head of human capital management and HR/talent and products at Ultimate Software and EQUIFAX and most recently served as vice president at UKG.

Brenner said she anticipates collaborating with the CentralSquare team, building customer satisfaction and “advanc[ing] SaaS solutions that improve governments’ citizen services.”

Prior to joining CentralSquare, Helms claimed $20 billion in transactions for over 25 different global information technology, professional services and technology deals in his jobs helming corporate development for Computer Sciences Corporation and CSRA. In his last position, he was vice president and lead of transaction advisories at Wolf Den Associates.

At CentralSquare, Helms will be expected to expand the company’s revenue efforts through mergers and acquisitions, partnering with other executives and organizations as well as investments.

Haugen comes to the CentralSquare board as an experienced board of directors and audit committee member of Bentley Systems and Juniper Networks. She also spent 20 years at Unisys where she held positions such as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

The new appointments follow CentralSquare’s hire of Amir Siddiqi as chief customer officer in October 2021.