Stephen Lyon Named National Space Defense Center Director

Stephen Lyon, former chief of force assessments at the U.S. Space Force, has assumed his new role as director of the National Space Defense Center and NSDC’s parent organization Joint Task Force-Space Defense, according to his LinkedIn post published Monday.

NSDC , which was originally called the Joint Interagency Combined Space Operations Center, is responsible for coordinating information-sharing efforts across the national security space enterprise and operates as a subordinate of JTF-SD at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado.

Prior to joining USSF, Lyon held a short stint as deputy director of the National Coordination Office for Space-Based Positioning, Navigation and Timing.

He previously held various positions within the U.S. Air Force, including eight years of service in the 3rd Space Experimentation Squadron.

Lyon also commanded National Reconnaissance Office operations at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico and worked for Canada’s national defense department as director of space operations.