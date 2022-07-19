Senate Committee’s $847B Defense Policy Bill Includes Procurement, Research Funding Boost for Fiscal 2023

The Senate Armed Services Committee has released an $847 billion defense policy bill that includes a $13.8 billion increase in procurement funds over the Pentagon’s budget request, Breaking Defense reported Monday.

SASC’s version of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which increased topline figures by $45 billion, also offers roughly $7.5 billion more for research, development, test and evaluation programs, according to the publication.

“With broad, bipartisan support this year’s NDAA increases funding for our national defense, invests in the platforms and infrastructure our military needs, and delivers critical resources for our allies and partners around the globe,” Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said in a statement released Monday.

The SASC chairman noted the bill supports investment efforts for hypersonic, artificial intelligence and cyber platforms for the future battlefield.

Committee Ranking Member Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., added the proposed national defense spending increase seeks to help the military offset the effects of inflation on the Pentagon’s buying power.

SASC unveiled its 2023 NDAA four days after the House Armed Services Committee passed its version of the bill, which authorizes nearly $840 billion for military and national security programs.