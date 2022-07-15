House OKs Fiscal 2023 Defense Policy Bill in 329-101 Vote; Rep. Adam Smith Quoted

The House voted 329-101 Thursday to pass a bill that authorizes $839.3 billion in Department of Defense spending for the next fiscal year, The Hill reported.

The lower chamber authorized $808.4 billion for DOD’s discretionary topline, plus $30.5 billion for national security missions within the Department of Energy and roughly $400 million for other defense programs in the federal government.

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., and Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, introduced in June an amendment to the House’s 2023 National Defense Authorization Act that reflects a $37 billion increase over the $773 billion DOD budget sought by President Biden.

Sixty-two Republican lawmakers and 39 Democrats voted against the annual defense policy bill, according to the publication.

“At a time when democracies worldwide face both old and new threats, the FY23 NDAA supports investments in what makes our country competitive around the world and strong at home: a diverse and talented military and civilian workforce; groundbreaking science and technology research, especially at Historically Black Colleges and Universities; and the alliances and partnerships we need to meet our biggest global security challenges,” said Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.