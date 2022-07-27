Seagate, Ball Aerospace Collaborate to Drive Data Storage Technology in Space; CEO Mike Moritzkat Quoted

Ball Aerospace and Seagate Technology Holdings announced on Wednesday that the companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the development of data processing techniques and storage technology capabilities in space.

“Space is undergoing a significant change, enabled by declining launch costs and an increasing number of satellites,” said Mike Moritzkat , CEO of Seagate Government Solutions.

“We are convinced that the build-out of a Low-Earth Orbit space infrastructure will benefit from highly efficient storage,” Moritzkat added. “Our collaboration with Ball Aerospace combines the expertise of industry leaders to satisfy the growing need for space based storage.

A global technology leader for more than 40 years, Seagate has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. The company has also leveraged its engineering excellence and strong technology portfolio, Seagate is still working on a concept for aerospace storage.

In addition, the collaboration has planned for lab and on-orbit demonstrations to test the concept, which includes Seagate-built technology to support testing of space memory on a Ball-built payload.

Ed Gage , vice president of Seagate Research, also discussed his enthusiasm to test the storage concept and capabilities for Low-Earth Orbit satellites alongside Ball Aerospace . He explained that space is the next frontier for data growth and enables high-capacity, low-cost secure storage devices to address the latest challenges of data processing in space.

Seagate crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered mass-data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships.