The U.S. Space Force has launched its Weather System Follow-on Microwave, or WSF-M, satellite to low Earth orbit onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to provide warfighters worldwide with actionable weather intelligence.

The BAE Systems-built WSF-M satellite lifted off Thursday from Space Launch Complex-4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California as part of the Space Force’s USSF-62 mission, the service branch said Thursday.

“The launch of the WSF-M satellite represents a significant step forward in our mission to enhance our nation’s space capabilities,” said Col. Mark Shoemaker, commander of Space Launch Delta 30.

“Our dedicated Guardians and Airmen at Vandenberg ensure assured access to space, standing ready to support critical national security space launches when our nation calls,” Shoemaker added.

The WSF-M satellite will gather real-time data on ocean surface winds, snow depth, tropical cyclone intensity, sea ice and soil moisture to inform weather products used to conduct mission planning and operations.

The launch was conducted in partnership with Space Launch Delta 30 and Space Systems Command.