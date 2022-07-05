Nuclear Regulatory Commission Solicits Comments on Draft AI Strategic Plan

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has begun seeking feedback on its draft Artificial Intelligence Strategic Plan for fiscal years 2023 through 2027.

NRC drafted the AI Strategic Plan as part of efforts to ensure its readiness in reviewing the use of AI in agency-regulated activities, according to a Federal Register notice published Tuesday.

The draft document comes with five strategic goals and these are ensuring NRC readiness for regulatory decision-making, creating an organizational framework to review AI applications, strengthening and expanding AI partnerships, cultivating an AI proficient workforce and pursuing use cases to establish an AI foundation across the agency.

Interested stakeholders can offer recommendations and enhancements that can be considered in developing the strategic plan and suggest goals and objectives that can be modified or added to the plan.

NRC also wants to identify near-term AI initiatives when finalizing the strategic plan and potential challenges when preparing to assess the potential use of AI in nuclear applications.

NRC personnel will host a virtual public meeting on Aug. 3 to gather feedback from participants on the draft plan.

Comments on the draft strategic plan are due Aug. 19th.