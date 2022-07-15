NTT DATA Selected to Provide Consulting and Advisory Services for Hawaii Med-QUEST Division’s Health Analytics Program; Christopher Merdon Quoted

NTT DATA announced on Friday that the digital business and IT services leader has received a contract from Hawaii’s Med-QUEST Division (MQD) to provide government consulting and advisory services to the State of Hawaii Medicaid agency, which serves over 430,900 residents.

“As a trusted global innovator, NTT DATA is pleased to be chosen by Hawaii’s Med-QUEST Division to help improve data and analytics used to enhance health and wellness for citizens of Hawaii,” said Christopher Merdon , Group President of the Public Sector with NTT DATA.

Through the Department of Human Services (DHS), the State of Hawaii is building a Health Analytics Program by developing a single integrated data and analytics platform to support the comparison of health outcomes.

In addition, the platform will also consolidate multiple data sources to support the comparison of health outcomes, access to care, service utilization, costs and other key performance indicators of the Medicaid Program.

NTT DATA’s Government Consulting and Advisory will provide overarching program and project management across multiple DHS contractors working in parallel to achieve DHS’ goals.

“Our proven advisory and consulting work with other states has helped to modernize systems for the future,” Christopher Merdon added.

