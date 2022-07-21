NOAA Seeks Info on Cloud Services for Space Data Repository

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a request for information in search of potential cloud services providers for a data repository that would store space situational awareness data from both government and commercial entities.

A sources sought notice posted Wednesday says the agency is conducting market research into cloud platform management services to support the Department of Commerce’s Open Architecture Data Repository.

The department intends for the system to ingest, archive, process and disseminate data for space environment monitoring and analysis efforts.

NOAA noted the OADR project is part of efforts to transfer the Department of Defense’s commercial SSA mission, which includes the government’s unclassified space object catalog, to Commerce.

The agency is interested in working with a vendor to manage the repository based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cloud Model.

Responses to the notice are due Aug. 18.