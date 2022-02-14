Commerce Department Launches New Cloud-Based Orbiting Satellite, Debris Catalog

The Department of Commerce has released a prototype cloud-based system that catalogs satellite and debris location data in space to predict collisions in an increasingly busy orbit, SpaceNews reported Saturday.

The newly unveiled open architecture data repository combines information from government and commercial sources to perform satellite collision notifications, launch monitoring, space object reentry, space debris awareness and other space traffic management services.

Scott Leonard, a special adviser within the DoC’s Office of Space Commerce, said OADR was built through the partnership between NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the University of Texas and three federally funded research and development centers, with input from the private sector.

Steve Volz, an assistant administrator with NOAA, added that the prototype was tested against over 20,000 Earth-orbiting objects before it was released.

OADR is expected to replace the existing catalog managed by the U.S. military ahead of a planned transition of space situational awareness responsibilities to OSC from U.S. Space Command.