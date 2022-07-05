Investment Sector Veteran Mike Gerber Named FRTIB Chair

President Biden appointed Mike Gerber, a partner at asset management firm FS Investments, as the new chair of the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board .

Gerber replaced David Jones, who served as acting chairman of the government agency responsible for administering the Thrift Savings Plan in the past two years, FRTIB said Thursday.

The Senate confirmed Gerber on June 9 to serve on the board for two terms, with the first expiring in September and the second ending in September 2026.

He previously served as a trustee of Pennsylvania’s State Employees’ Retirement System and is a former member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Gerber also holds an adviser role at Intrinsic Capital Partners, a life sciences and technology investment firm he also co-founded, and a board seat at the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia.

He worked for the law firm now known as Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath earlier in his career.