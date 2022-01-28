DOI Interior Business Center Modernizes FRTIB’s Financial System

A business-focused organization within the Department of the Interior has completed an effort to modernize and standardize the financial, procurement and travel systems for the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board.

The Interior Business Center said Monday it used the PRISM software-as-a-service to streamline procurement activities as part of FRTIB’s Financial Systems Modernization Project.

PRISM’s procurement cycle integrates information across the initiation, solicitation and awarding phases of procurement programs.

The board will also use E2 Solutions’ web-based travel management system to organize, authorize and process trips of federal officials.

DOI expects the SaaS implementation to centralize financial, procurement, travel and investment management into one integrated source.

Expanding FRTIB’s financial management services also involves pre-built integrations with IBC’s existing capabilities including business analytics, reporting and decision making support.

IBC also helped FRTIB decommission legacy systems.

FRTIB is tasked to oversee the Thrift Savings Plan, a retirement savings plan for members of the federal workforce and military branches.