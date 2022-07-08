Micro Focus Lauded by IDC Marketscape for Unified Endpoint Management Programs; Rick Carlson Quoted

Software company Micro Focus has earned recognition from the IDC Marketscape product assessment organization for its unified endpoint management programs in several categories that highlight their various impacts.

Bestowed with the “Leader” designation in the international UEM market for small and midsize businesses, Micro Focus’ new honor marks its efforts to serve the SMB market with technologies that allow organizations to manage data securely from various endpoints, the Berkshire, United Kingdom-based company said Thursday.

Rick Carlson , vice president in the information management and governance solutions division at Micro Focus, interpreted the IDC Marketscape results as a sign that the company is satisfying the needs of a workforce trending toward remote work and the desires of some companies to streamline the technology they implement.

Through features and capabilities including patch management verification, asset management, endpoint security, service desk software and data analytics, Micro Focus’ UEM products are seen as a potentially beneficial tool for remote workers. The IDC Marketscape report praised their ZENworks platform for its ability to administer devices in disparate locations through location detection and making consequent adjustments to applications and restrictions.

Additionally, IDC Marketscape labeled Micro Focus a “Major Player” in the categories of UEM software worldwide, UEM for ruggedized / Internet-of-Things device deployments and UEM for Apple devices.

Micro Focus’ offerings are targeted primarily to information technology businesses with small or medium staff sizes, due to the fact that their UEM products often streamline multiple IT practices into one program. The IDC Marketscape evaluation singled out their UEM platforms for their favorable comparison to “over-the-air UEM Windows management tools that rely only on the MDM protocol for modern PC management.”

In June, Micro Focus released a new version of its Network Operations Management program to the public, which featured reconfigured troubleshooting, dashboards and reporting functions of the OPTIC Data Lake.