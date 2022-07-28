CISA Signs Cybersecurity Cooperation Agreement With Ukraine; Director Jen Easterly Quoted

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has agreed to expand collaboration with the technical security and intelligence service of Ukraine to boost the two nations’ cybersecurity capabilities.

CISA said Wednesday it signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Ukrainian State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine and committed to strengthening the sharing of information and best practices on cyber incidents with the agency.

The partnership will also conduct critical infrastructure security technical exchanges and joint cybersecurity training and exercises.

“Cyber threats cross borders and oceans, and so we look forward to building on our existing relationship with SSSCIP to share information and collectively build global resilience against cyber threats,” said Jen Easterly, director of CISA and a 2022 Wash100 Award.