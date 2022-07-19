CISA Establishes Attache Office in UK; Director Jen Easterly Quoted

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has established a London, U.K.-based attache office that will open this month to facilitate collaboration with the British government officials on cyber and critical infrastructure security as well as emergency communications.

CISA said Monday its first attache office will serve as a model as the agency works to advance cybersecurity missions via global network.

Additionally, it will support the international strategic goals of CISA: advancing operational cooperation, building partner capacity, strengthening collaboration through stakeholder engagement and outreach as well as shaping the global policy ecosystem.

“As America’s cyber defense agency, we know that digital threat actors don’t operate neatly within borders. To help build resilience against threats domestically, we must think globally,” said Jen Easterly, director of CISA and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

Julie Johnson, formerly regional protective security adviser for CISA in New York, will serve as the first U.K. attache. Her government career includes working as regional lead for federal interagency working groups at CISA and serving with several bureaus at the State Department.