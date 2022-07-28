CGI Federal Forensics Lab Accredited by American National Standards Institute; John Owens Quoted

A forensics lab operated by CGI’s federal business has received approval from the American National Standards Institute to continue and increase its services to national government clientele.

CGI Federal ’s Digital Forensics Lab conducts data/evidence gathering, recovery, processing, analysis, reporting, litigation assistance and managed services, the Fairfax, Virginia-based subsidiary said Thursday.

John Owens , senior vice president and consulting and enterprise solutions group lead at CGI Federal, indicated that the lab plays a major role in helping federal agencies pinpoint and follow criminal patterns of digital crimes including fraud and intellectual property theft.

“This accreditation of CGI Federal’s world-class digital forensic investigation lab recognizes our ability to provide state-of-the-art imaging, forensic equipment and decades of forensic case management and court testimony experience,” Owens continued.

The ANSI’s National Accreditation Board bestowed the laboratory with its selective ISO/IEC 17025 forensic accreditation, marking the facility as one of an elite group of private digital forensic laboratories to hold the distinction. The lab is based in Huntsville, Alabama at the company’s Cyber Threat Analysis Center.

The recognition follows CGI Federal’s win of a spot on a $203.5 million Federal Communications Commission contract last week. Under this award, the company will be assigned task orders to carry out duties such as system modernization and cloud migration .

Clay Goldwein , senior vice president of national security and justice at CGI Federal, recently participated in an Executive Spotlight interview with ExecutiveBiz, where discussed the impediments and motivations for promoting persistent cybersecurity policies within the federal government.

“Cyber hygiene has always been a necessity at the federal government. But if it is not a funded priority at an agency, then the critical challenge comes down to balancing the budget with the ability to effectively support and enhance cyber hygiene programs,” Goldwein remarked.