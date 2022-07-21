CGI Federal Earns Spot on $203M FCC Contract for IT Modernization; Stefan Becker Quoted

CGI ’s federally-facing arm has won a spot on a potential five-year, $203.5 million Federal Communications Commission contract for information technology services.

As a participant in the Agile Development Support Services multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle, CGI Federal will be assigned task orders to perform duties such as system modernization and cloud migration for the FCC, the Fairfax, Virginia-based subsidiary said Thursday.

“This new IDIQ contract positions CGI Federal to further support the core mission areas of the FCC and continue to help the agency innovate and deliver new value for its stakeholders,” commented Stefan Becker , senior vice president at CGI Federal.

Becker also outlined that the company has established a relationship with the FCC over time via collaborative efforts relating to the department’s finances and acquisitions strategies as well as through its role in the CISA-originating Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation contract.

CGI’s work under the new contract vehicle is slated to help FCC complete objectives like providing high-speed broadband internet to the entire country across a diverse set of backgrounds and demographics and promoting citizens’ involvement in the digital economy. To do so, the company’s team will compete with the other 13 contract awardees for task orders under the contract.

Potential individual task orders and responsibilities might entail altering and strengthening legacy IT architectures or designing and building new architectures by utilizing agile methodologies. Their efforts are intended to align the FCC’s mission with its digital capabilities and tools.

CGI and its fellow contract recipients will partner with the FCC’s bureaus and offices to craft and facilitate end-to-end IT services that combat the challenges of digital transformation.

The FCC contract vehicle announcement follows CGI Federal’s recent development and launch of a financial and acquisition management system for the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Momentum Acquisitions platform aims to streamline and evolve the contract-writing process for the VA.