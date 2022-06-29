Veterans with Login.gov accounts will now be able to use their login credentials to access websites of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Small Business Administration and Office of Personnel Management.

VA said Tuesday it adopted Login.gov in an effort to provide former military members with a unified sign-in experience and to support a White House directive focused on federal customer experience transformation.

Aside from VA.gov, veterans will be able to use their Login.gov accounts on My HealtheVet and the flagship Health and Benefits mobile application.

“As part of the department’s digital transformation efforts focused on continuous improvement, we’re embracing the innovative technology designed by Login.gov to provide our Veterans a seamless sign-in experience to better serve, engage and enhance the customer experience,” said Charles Worthington, chief technology officer at VA.

Login.gov, which is operated by the Technology Transformation Services of the General Services Administration, works to provide a secure digital credential to customers looking to access government services.