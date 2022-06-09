Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton Nominated as Next Chief of Strategic Command

U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton has received nomination from President Biden to serve as commander of the U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

In a general officer announcement the Department of Defense posted Wednesday, Lloyd Austin, DOD secretary and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, said Cotton is also tapped for appointment to the grade of general.

Cotton is the current commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale AFB in Louisiana. He leads AFGSC as it delivers strategic deterrence, global strike capability and combat support to USSTRATCOM and other geographic combatant commands.

His Air Force career includes experience in commanding at the squadron, group and wing levels as well as serving as deputy director of the secretary and chief of staff of the Air Force Executive Action Group and vice commander and commander of the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom AFB in Montana.