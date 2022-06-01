U.S. Army Awards Akima Subsidiary Contract for Cyber Modernization Program Services; Barry Smallwood Quoted

A subsidiary of defense contractor Akima has won a spot on a potential five-year, $201.8 million contract from the U.S. Army to aid a digital modernization program.

Under the contract, Akima-owned Compass Point will perform services for the Georgia-hosted Cyber Capability Development Integration Directorate including helping with the cyber battle lab and developing concepts, analysis and requirements integration , the company said Wednesday.

Barry Smallwood , president of emerging markets at Akima, explained that the CDID runs assessments of prospective warfighters and is designed to boost “combat effectiveness and readiness in large scale combat operations and multi-domain operations.”

“We are pleased to support this work by providing our expertise in helping military and civilian government customers continuously improve Army capabilities,” Smallwood added.

CDID is an endeavor that intends to keep the Army up to date in cyberspace operations, signal communications and electromagnetic warfare.

Compass Point is one of four organizations tapped by the Army to supplement CDID activities. The contract also tasks the Herndon, Virginia-based team with information advantage assistance and program management duties. The work will be conducted at Georgia’s Fort Gordon, where CP will increase its staff to accommodate the needs of the CDID, with an emphasis on hiring technically accomplished veterans.

Smallwood attests that Akima’s family of companies is dedicated to ensuring that veterans and transitioning military servicepeople are a part of its legacy, providing them with “an opportunity to work for a company that allows them to continue to support the mission.”

The CDID work is the latest in several Army contracts over the last few months awarded to Akima businesses. In April, Sunik landed a $44 million contract for maintenance, supply and transportation efforts in Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Similarly, in March, Sunik received an $85 million contract for logistics readiness services at the Army Field Support Battalion in Fort Carson, Colorado.